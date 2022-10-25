Brahmastra To Premiere On This OTT Platform; Know Its Release Day

Discussions have been going on for the past several days regarding the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra on the platform on OTT. Now the makers have announced the release date of the film on OTT, putting an end to all the speculations.

The film Brahmastra Part One Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released in theaters on 9 September, where the film has collected more than 400 crores at the box office. Now this film is ready to spread magic on the OTT platform after the theatres. Brahmastra will release on November 4, 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ayan Mukerji about his film starting a new journey on OTT said, “The journey of Brahmastra has been very exciting and challenging and I am really grateful to the audiences across the world who have shown their love and support to this film. Brahmastra, a celebration of our rich Indian culture and our spirituality, will now be available on OTT as well.

Let us tell you that the story of this supernatural sci-fi film directed by Ayan Mukerji seems to revolve around the super power Shiva. Who is seen facing a huge monster with all his weapons. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the character of Shiva, while Alia Bhatt is playing the role of his girlfriend Isha. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

The first part of Brahmastra was very much liked by the audience. In such a situation, director Ayan has started preparations for the second part of the film. Also, there are discussions on social media that Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the role of Dev in the second part of Brahmastra.