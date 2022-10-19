“Can’t Take Pressure Of Praising Others”: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Why He Is Not On Social Media!

With the advent of social media, we have seen how several stars took birth on it while some others who already have an established name keep their stardom alive through it. But then, there are actors who doesn’t lie in either of these two categories. They prefer keeping their personal lives under wraps and not showing it to public so as to remain connected with them. One such performer is Saif Ali Khan.

The Pataudi heir is untouched by the fame one gets online and he wants to keep things like this only. In a recent unseen video from his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif revealed the reason behind him not joining any social media platform.

Saif, who was seen with his Vikram Vedha team on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, was questioned about why he maintains a distance from apps like Instagram, Twitter, etc. “I’ve not seen any account of yours, though there are many fake accounts under your name. Are you not social, or can you not get a user id?” quizzed Kapil.

To this, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor came up with a funny response. “I tried joining, but I couldn’t find an ID. My name is Saif Ali Khan, and I tried joining, but there’s already names under that handle…”

When Kapil further talked about the tension one goes through while handling social media, Saif said, “I feel the same. You’ve to lie a lot.” Radhika Apte, who was sitting next to Saif interrupted and stated, “He can’t lie at all, that is his best quality.”

Saif came with a quirky reaction to this and said, “No, no, I do lie. But you can get stuck on social media, whether you have to praise this person or that one, I am happy as I am.”

Professionally, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Hindi adaptation of Tamil Hit, Vikram Vedha. He will next appear in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.