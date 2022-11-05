Case Filed Against Devi Sri Prasad Song For Chanted Mantras By Women Wearing Bikinis

Recently a song by South Cinema’s famous music director Devi Sri Prasad has been released, which is titled ‘O Pari’. Apart from Hindi, this song has also been released in South Indian languages. But now Devi Sri Prasad is in legal trouble due to this song. After listening to this song, many people have accused the music director of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Actress Karate Kalyani has filed a complaint against Devi Sri Prasad in cybercrime. At the same time, Hyderabad City Police has registered a case against the music director.

According to the information, the police have registered a case against Devi Sri Prasad under IPC section 153 (A) and IPC 295 (A) and now the police is investigating the matter. Hyderabad Cyber ​​Crime has issued a statement saying that on November 2, a complaint has been registered against the music director and a case has been written against the song of Devi Sri Prasad.

Let us inform you that Karate Kalyani has accused Devi Sri Prasad that the lyrics of the song ‘O Pari’ are such that the religious sentiments of the people have been hurt. It is seen in the song that foreign women are dancing and chanting mantras. This has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. If a person is not speaking the verses of Bhagavad Gita properly then it is wrong. We tell such a person to chant Hare Krishna Hare Rama. The person who has given an item song like ‘OoAntava OoOoAntava’, on the same person’s song, now foreign women are chanting mantras this is wrong.

The actress further added that shouldn’t they keep in mind how bad it will look to be heard and seen? In this way, you are presenting our Hindu religion. If you want to say what is left in our Hindu religion, then do not even waste it. Karate Kalyani has also demanded to remove this song from YouTube.