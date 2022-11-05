“I Was Mentally Misdiagnosed & Nearly Drugged Out Of My Mind,” Kanye West Alleges His Trainer!

Kanye West has been news ever since his anti-Semitic remark came out on the internet. His Twitter account was temporarily suspended in lieu of his comment, he came back with another shocking revelation. He shared a note where he told his experience about being mentally misdiagnosed to make him a manageable celebrity.

Ye made a statement against the celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak who wanted him to tame him to be manageable. He shared a snapshot of his conversation with the trainer. The post says,” What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well-behaved celebrity.”

In the snapshot, it can be seen that Harley asked Kanye to have an open conversation with him. He warned Ye not to use cuss words and talk about facts nicely. Also warned him to behave himself and not to talk about things on Twitter. “I’m going to help you one of a couple of ways…… First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation, but you don’t use cuss words, and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some crazy stuff that dumb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet.” says the conversation.

Harley threatened to send him to the mental institution and to drug him as a second option. “Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Playdate with the kids just won’t be the same,” says the further conversation in the post. The conversation does not seem plausible regarding the trainer’s identity.