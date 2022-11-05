Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Shooting Date Of The Film Jee Le Zara, Alia-Katrina Will Collaborate Soon!

Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has returned to her country India after a full three years. Ever since the actress came to India, she has been continuously engaged in completing her projects. In the past, there was news that PC has come to India for the shooting of his film Jee Le Zara, but it happened. The actress has revealed the shooting of this film.

Let us tell you that this time Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not come to India for the shooting of her film but has come to launch her hair care brand Anomaly. In an interview to PTI, the actress has told that she will start shooting for the film Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the next year i.e. 2023. Although the actress has not disclosed the date, but it has definitely been told that the film will go on floors by next year.

In this interview, the actress has told how she first told Katrina and Alia about this film. She said- I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi film, but I wanted this film to be made on women’s terms. I was the one who first informed Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt about the film. This is when Farhan Akhtar also did not come on board. Priyanka Chopra had convinced Alia and Katrina for this film. Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar is directing this movie.

Talking about Priyanka’s workfront, soon she is working in Citadel. In this series, Sam Heughan is working with him in the lead role. After this the actress will be seen in Love Again. Recently, Priyanka had revealed the release date of ‘Love Again’ on her Insta. It will release on May 12 next year.