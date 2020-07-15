Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were a happily married couple who married each other in June last year. They surprised all their fans by having a small court marriage. And this was followed by some beautiful wedding ceremonies in Goa. After their marriage, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen both had been quite actively sharing romantic and intimate pictures and videos on social media. However now, they’ve deleted all of them. And this made everyone believed that within a year of their marriage, things have gone kaput.

However, on July 15, 2020, Rajeev Sen took to his IG stories to share a picture with his better half amidst all the speculations of separation, Rajeev shared a screenshot of his video call with his wife, Charu Asopa. Sharing a picture together, Rajeev wrote, “Hi Charu Hi Rajeev To all our fans who love us unconditionally” Have a look:

Both Rajeev and Charu were completely quite on the reports around their separation. None of them spoke until now. But it seems the two have finally decided to speak on their marital status. Yesterday, we gave you the news that Rajeev had spoken to Bombay Times and revealed that someone close to Charu is brainwashing his wife. “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder,” Rajeev told the portal.

Now, Charu Asopa has also come forward to talk about and speaking to the same publication, she said, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions, something that I have always done. Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles. If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai. What led to this and the issues in our relationship… there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don’t want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don’t want it to become a part of anyone’s gossip session.”