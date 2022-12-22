Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Spend Time With Daughter Gianna After Separation, Great Family Bond Was Seen!

There is a lot of upheaval in the personal life of famous TV actress Charu Asopa these days. The actress is in the spotlight due to ongoing squabbles in her marriage. Nobody can deny that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have a falling out. However, whenever these two are seen together for their daughter Gianna, they are seen spending happy moments with the daughter, erasing all grievances from each other. You are all aware that they are living apart from one another. Gianna lives with her mother, Charu Asopa.

Charu recently posted a blog on her YouTube channel in which she introduces her daughter to her father, Rajeev Sen. Charu captured the beautiful moments she met Rajeev and spent with her daughter with her camera and shared them with the audience. The audience was visibly moved when they saw Gianna playing in father Rajiv’s lap. This Charu video is going viral on the Internet. This video has already been viewed 501,958 times.

Gianna went to see father Rajeev

In this video, a beautiful moment between Charu Rajeev and Gianna was captured, and the audience began to express their hearts in the comment box, requesting both of them to give their relationship another chance. The fans’ hearts swelled with joy as they witnessed this wonderful family bonding. The joy on Gianna’s face as the parents walk together holding hands is priceless.

Watch video;

Let us tell you, Charu Asopa and Rajeev sen’s life has always been full of ups and down since their marriage. Both of them get married on 7 june 2019 and welcome their daughter Gianna on 1 November 2021.After facing so many troubles now the couple is living seperately but raising child together.