Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage has hit a rough patch according to reports as the two of them have been staying in different cities and been sharing some cryptic messages on social media fueling such rumours. TV actress Charu Asopa recently posted yet another cryptic message on social media leading her fans to speculate.

Her post read, “Bohot Haste Ho, Toote Ho Kya?” [You laugh a bit too much, you must be broken from within, are you?]

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCT9iUgHGRM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Some fans have extended their support and good wishes to the actress One social media user wrote, “Praying everything gets back to normal in your personal life..you deserve happiness..”, “God bless u Mam n always be happy”, “Plz…. aise post mat kiya karo…. achha nahin lagta….. be happy.. meri ladoo”.

Well, earlier as well, just after months of their wedding, Charu Asopa and Rajeev had unfollowed each other on social media and fans had already started making speculative stories about their marriage falling apart.

Some fans of the TV actress were also directly asking her whether there is trouble in her marriage and how Rajeev blocked some of them when they enquired about the marriage.

Rajeev, on the other hand, is spending time in Delhi and has refused to comment on the matter. He has, however, deleted all photos with Charu from his social media handles.

One year ago, the Sen siblings had taken the media by surprise when Sushmita Sen had made her relationship official with Rohman Shawl and Rajeev Sen had announced his marriage with Charu Asopa. While Sushmita is living happily with her beau, Rohman and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, looks like things aren’t too well in her brother, Rajeev’s married life.

Soon after their wedding, Charu had added ‘Sen’ to her name but a few days back, she had removed it and a source close to the couple had revealed to BT that Rajeev had moved to Delhi due to the problems faced by them in their marriage. Charu and Rajeev got married in Goa in a private wedding ceremony in June 2019.