Check Out The Pictures Of Television Actress Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Lohri Celebrating first Their Lohri Together After Wedding

Lohri is not just a festival of til, gur, rewari, peanuts and popcorn going into the holy bonfire. It is much more than that. It brings a lot of good luck, prosperity, and happiness to the family. For the new family members be it a baby or a bride, it holds special importance. Their first Lohri is celebrated as a big festival and they get blessings from everyone. Charu Asopa’s first Lohri was no different in the Sen Family.

On January 11, 2020, Rajeev and Charu completed their first love anniversary. The television actress has penned a heartfelt note for her beloved, “Happy 1-year babie… I still remember when I saw u on 11th Jan 2019 for the first time, a tall and handsome gentleman coming out of the lift of Oberoi mall. Kal ki baat lagti hai… when we met we were strangers but today we are Mr. and Mrs. Sen. It was all destined.”

On January 13, 2020, Charu took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures. Charu is looking so stunning in a blue Patiala suit with golden embroidery all over her kurta. Rajeev opted for simple white kurta pajama. The actress captioned the image as “Our first Lohri together.”

Rajeev and Charu had tied the knot in Goa and their wedding celebration was full of fun elements that depicted their beautiful love story, on June 16, 2019. They keep sharing their mushy pictures and adorable love notes for each other on their Instagram handles.

Charu has always been vocal about her relationships. In an interview, she opened up about how she fell in love with Rajeev. She shared how destiny played the part in their love story, “After our first meeting, we had decided to catch up again over coffee, but I left for my hometown, Bikaner. However, as luck would have it, I was offered KarnSangini and had to report on the set the very next day.”

She had further added, “I texted Rajeev from the set and told him that we could meet for coffee. I had assumed that the meeting would end in half an hour. However, we went on talking for hours until I told him that I had to leave as I had an early call time the next day. We started chatting, spending time together and the rest, as they say, is history. I don’t know if I can call it, love at first sight, but it looks like that.”