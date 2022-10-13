Choreographer Nishant Bhat Entering As A Wild Card In This Popular Show; Said, “I Will Not Take Anyone Lightly”

Nishant Bhat is a renowned choreographer who has choreographed the dances of many top celebrities in the entertainment world. He has appeared in reality shows like “Dance Deewane,” and interestingly, he started his career in the television industry as a choreographer with the third season of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Notably, in 2010, he had Ankita Lokhande dance to his tune in the seventh season of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” The whole world has come full circle for this lad, as he is now going to re-appear as a celebrity contestant in the tenth season of the show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

To known, Nishant Bhat quit “Dance Deewane 3” midway to participate in the OTT version of “Bigg Boss”, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. He was loved for his carefree personality and appreciated for his friendship with Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. The renowned choreographer was then offered “Bigg Boss 15,” who had reached the finale of the OTT version of “Bigg Boss” and left with a cash bag. This is not enough, because after that he did one-on-one reality shows, and his latest reality show was “Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.” It looks like he has decided to remove all the major reality shows from his bucket list. As of now, he is now going to participate in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10” as a wild card contestant.

On aiming to judge the next reality show

Sharing his excitement about the show, Nishant Bhat said that he wants to earn the right to be on the panel of judges. Nishant said, “My goal is to be on the other side of the dance floor and earn my rightful seat on the panel of judges.” Nishant Bhatt further added: “Every contestant is the toughest contestant at the moment. Entering the middle of the season, and that too doubles the pressure to make an impression as a wild card. So, I will not take anyone lightly at this time.”

On becoming an easy journey for oneself

“As Karan Johar said, for me, I am my competition. I have to live up to my expectations and exceed the things that people have seen me do in the past. I have to live up to the expectations of the makers of the show, the panel of judges, and more. So, the choreographer community I represent is under pressure,” Nishant Bhatt said as he finished his matter.