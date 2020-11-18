If you’re attached to the web world and know PDF nothing, you have to be kidding! Reading further might prevent a number of your problems in your files. Save some time and space on your disk drive. Try to search this, and there are plenty of tools on the proper way to use this file, but such a large amount of PDF users highly recommend PDFBear.

Compressing PDF files is the way to go to reduce the file size of your PDF file. It will save you a lot of storage space on your device and makes the document more portable. PDFBear can help you in this aspect. Here is how you can use this tool.

How to Compress PDF file using PDFBear

You will save plenty of space using this platform. Thus, it is not troublesome whether or not you are a beginner. Just read and follow the instructions provided carefully. It’s a fast process, and trust me, compress PDF tool will only process your file in seconds. Here’s how you do it:

Just open a browser and google PDFBear using whatever device you may have.

Click the Select Files button. Choose the file you wish to compress from your device or Dropbox. Otherwise, you can drag your file from your folder to the browser, and it will immediately start uploading. It will take seconds to upload, depending on the file size.

Click Compress PDF to start the process. PDFBear can reduce your file by up to 70%. Imagine how much storage you are going to save after compressing a 1GB file!

It will take some seconds to process. After that, if you wish to share your file, there’s a link provided for you, or download it.

There are many platforms out there like this, but many of us highly recommend PDFBear. Why? It is simple to access. You don’t need to install something. If you’ve got an online connection, you’re good to go! You can do it while you’re simultaneously working on something else. You’ll also use any device with this, like PC, Mac, Android or Apple tablet, or perhaps on your phone. You also don’t need to download any software, plugin, extension, or application to start using this tool. Just go to PDFBear.com and see how powerful and useful this tool is. Don’t worry! PDFBear will also guide you in the process, and the user-interface is beginner-friendly.

Is it possible to convert other files to PDF?

Yes! When you are done compressing your PDF file and you have got lots of files you would like to convert into PDF, you can use PDFBear. In fact, you can enjoy up to 25 unique features for free! You can convert to PDF, convert from PDF, edit, view, organize, secure, and optimize files with PDFBear. This platform can do the job while all you need to do is wait for a few seconds. Sounds too good to be true, right? This is exactly why PDFBear is trusted by millions of users around the world.

What are the kinds of files that can be converted?

These files are Word, Excel, PPT, JPG, and HTML. Just choose whatever you want. Imagine you are a professor in an internet class. You’ve got a JPG file of the entire book in your folder having problems scanning pages. Converting it to PDF is the best solution. With PDFBear, your work is going to be faster, and it is simple to use. When your entire JPG book becomes PDF, you’ll easily determine what page you’re scanning. You can also remove the unnecessary page.

To give you an idea of how to use the converter tool in PDFBear, here’s how you can use the JPF to PDF converter.

On PDF, bear scroll down to find more options. and click on the JPG to PDF button.

Select the file you wish to convert from the device or dropbox. You can drag the file from the folder to the browser. Since it’s a JPEG, you’ll be able to select multiple files to form it in a single file.

Click convert and wait until the method is finished. It will take more or less 10 seconds, but it will take more time if you have a lot of photos to convert.

A link is provided for you to be ready to share the file. And you’ll be able to download it for your copy.

Whether you are a professional photographer or someone who loves to take pictures to upload to social media platforms, this tool will be useful for you. Why not convert your JPEG files and compress them into a PDF file? No worries since the quality of your photo won’t be affected even after you convert it.

Why must you choose PDFBear?

You can easily do it in seconds. But consider that it will rely on the file size or your internet connection. Your file is secure since it is 256-Bit SSL encrypted. PDFBear will delete your file permanently in an hour after you processed it. So if you are working on a confidential file or a document with your details on it, no need to worry about your security. You can learn more about their privacy policy by checking out their page. PDFBear is compatible with all devices–Linux, Windows, iOS, and Android.

Check out PDFBear today and start converting your files!

These days, a PDF file is also called a universal file. It’s compatible with many devices, and you’ll be able to use it with plenty of platforms. PDFBear is making tremendous help to unravel lots of problems you have got.

This cloud-based tool can save you time, money, and energy. Compressing a huge file would prevent you from buying a lot of USB or any memory device. Sharing your file with other people is convenient and easy since you don’t need to send large files. And if you explore more, many methods can be utilised in your PDF file. This is so useful in numerous sectors that are using online platforms, especially these pandemic days.