Country Leaders and Their Preferred Watches to Carry

Sometimes, it’s the latest in a series of stories about political figures being questioned about their pricey watches by astute netizens. The storylines always start the same way: a relatively harmless photograph of a public official is published online. However, insightful web users disregard the event in the topic and concentrate on what they’re donning on their wrist. Most critics often forget that before their political career, they have already had a well-established business or resources that can sustain them with whatever luxury item they prefer to carry.

From Biden and Putin to Macron and Duterte, world leaders’ watch preferences provide valuable insight into the characters behind the political issues.

Joe Biden, U.S. President

After two failed presidential bids in 1988 and 2008 and an eight-year term as Obama’s vice president, Biden successfully penetrated the White House on his 78th. The 2020 election was a big fight of preference as much as it was a fight of legislation. Donald Trump may have complimented Joe Biden’s perma-tan and straw locks, as well as his gold wristwatches. A Rolex ‘President,’ a Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, and a Vacheron Constantin Historiques Ultra-Fine 1968 are Biden’s three favorite watches. He frequently dresses the Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse while playing golf, and the Vacheron Constantin was his most routinely worn item.

Biden prefers silver over gold. In maintaining his moderate demeanor, he favors designs on the lower end of the luxury spectrum. One model he’s been seen donning recurrently is an Omega Seamaster Diver 300m, a no-frills mainstay that also occurs to be Prince William’s go-to wristwatch. Biden, who is a huge fan of the prototype, has been known to wear three different colorways in blue, black, and gold. In addition to Omega, Biden is also found wearing a Vulcain Cricket.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Russia is not renowned for its Haute Horlogerie, as evidenced by timepieces such as the Poljot President. Even after his steely gaze, Putin favors non-steel watches, such as his platinum A. Lange & Söhne Tourbograph Perpetual ‘Pour Le Mérite,’ which costs half a million US dollars and is confined to 50 pieces. A Patek Philippe Grand Complication ref. 5208P-001, which cost a million Swiss francs new and was auctioned in July 2017, is another platinum magnificence he’s admired. Who can overlook an uncovered Putin on horseback in Siberia, when he wisely chose not to wear his Patek Philippe? It is believed that he was sporting one of his favorite watches, an IWC Mark XVII, for that event.

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North Korea

Kim Jong Un prefers to maintain his adornments as simplistic as his clothes. Switzerland banned the importation of timepieces to the enigmatic state in 2016, so it is only assumed that the Omega DeVille was purchased previously. The Movado Museum wristwatch is somewhat of an emblem in the design world and is showcased in New York’s MOMA. It is an intriguing reference for any leader in the world. The Museum was engineered in 1947 by Bauhaus-influenced artist Nathan George Horwitt and features a single gold dot at twelve o’clock, a gold case, and a chic black dial.

Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament of the UK

A ravaged groundbreaking might be expected to wear a Rolex GMT (à la Fidel Castro), but their exorbitant prices are incompatible with any self-respecting Marxist. When it relates to watches, Jeremy Corbyn, the man of integrity, adheres to his guns – though that could be if he’s never given much thought to the craftsmanship business sector and would rather liquidate Patek Philippes for a widespread handout of Casio’s. He chooses a magnificent Timex Expedition Trail Series Resin Combo to ensure he stays on track at demonstrations. It has a two-year warranty and guerilla-style installation, but there is no guarantee of governance.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

In retaining his tough-guy image and military background, Israel’s leader favors Panerai, a brand renowned for its stout 47 mm dive watches. A Luminor Marina PAM48, installed in the peculiar Luminor case with a protective crown guard, is frequently seen on his wrist. Bill Clinton also owns several Panerais; after developing a taste for delicate timepieces after retiring. And while serving, he began the pattern of presidents donning humble wristwear; he was sporting a Timex Ironman.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Presidents who proclaim their abundance are disliked by the French people. When Nicolas Sarkozy took office, Libération magazine termed him “Le Président Bling-Bling.” It didn’t help that one of Sarkozy’s buddies, Jacques Séguéla, was asked on national TV what he considered Sarkozy’s extravagant lifestyle. He explained that everyone has a Rolex and if you don’t have it by the age of 50, you have failed in life.

Notwithstanding his past role as an investment banker, Emmanuel Macron dresses a moderate Merci LMM-01, which can be yours for $475. He’s also been seen donning a rectangular silver watch that looks like a Cartier Tank but is actually a Longines Dolce Vita. Though it’s safe to say that there’s a confidential watch collection hidden away in the Élysée palace that no one knows about.

Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines

Duterte publicly proclaimed that he is not wealthy and wants a simple life, but he has a penchant for luxury watches. His “pro-poor” image and honesty have played a significant role in his increased trust ratings. His appearance at the Jaeger-LeCoultre shop on Greenbelt, on the other hand, was panned by his detractors. It was not even confirmed whether he purchased one or not.

Sieg Suarez, a watch enthusiast, has indeed recognized Duterte’s predilection for timepieces. According to Suarez, the President once wore modern classic Swiss watches IWC Mark XVIII (IW327009) and a Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire (IW326802). He might also be rocking a Filipino watch brand, such as Ibarra. Dating back to one of his visits to Russia, he even issued a statement saying that he would be carrying the brand’s $370 Plaridel Automatic, 38-mm stainless steel watch.

In a Nutshell

Luxury is a powerful signal of identity, but it also conveys messages of comfort. Being perceived as having high status can have advantages, but research indicates that it can also have drawbacks. With the mentioned leaders doing their utmost to serve the people of their country, a little luxury and comfort are somehow justifiable to make a wise choice for the betterment of all.