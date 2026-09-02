Darshan Jariwala Reacts to Wife Apara Mehta’s ‘Ugliest Woman’ Remark: ‘Victim Card…’

Actor Darshan Jariwala has reacted to a past remark made by his wife, actress Apara Mehta, who once described herself as the “ugliest woman” in the context of her personal experiences. The comment has resurfaced and sparked renewed interest in the couple’s relationship and their candid conversations about life and marriage.

HOLLYWOOD, CA., El Capitan Theatre, May 6, 2014: Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala pose together at the US Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ MILLION DOLLAR ARM at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, May 6, 2014. Starring Jon Hamm, MILLION DOLLAR ARM is the incredible true story of two young men who went from never throwing a baseball to being given a shot in Major League Baseball. The film opens nationwide on May 16, 2014. .(Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Apara Mehta, best known for her iconic role as Kokila Modi in the popular television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has remained a familiar face in the Indian television industry for years. Throughout her career, she has often spoken openly about her personal experiences, insecurities and the challenges of being in the public eye.

Darshan Jariwala, who has worked extensively in films, television and theatre, is also known for his straightforward personality. Reacting to Apara’s comments, he reportedly questioned the way she presented herself in the situation and referred to the “victim card,” leading to a discussion about how the couple views their past experiences differently.

The remark has attracted attention because both Darshan and Apara have previously spoken about their complicated relationship. Their personal lives have occasionally made headlines, with the two actors choosing to address certain aspects of their relationship publicly over the years.

Apara’s statement about her appearance appears to have been connected to her own perception and experiences rather than simply being a comment about physical beauty. The actress has previously discussed the pressures women can face regarding appearance, relationships and expectations within the entertainment industry.

Darshan’s response, meanwhile, has prompted social media users to revisit the couple’s past interviews and statements. While some viewers believe his comments were blunt but honest, others feel that personal experiences should be discussed with greater sensitivity.

The couple’s story also reflects the complicated nature of long-term relationships, particularly when both partners have careers in the public eye. Differences in perspective can often become more visible when personal matters are discussed in interviews or on public platforms.

Neither Apara nor Darshan’s recent comments should necessarily be viewed in isolation, as their relationship has evolved over the years and both have spoken about it at different points.

The resurfacing of Apara’s “ugliest woman” remark and Darshan’s response has once again brought their personal journey into the spotlight, prompting fans to debate the meaning behind their statements and the importance of understanding the context in which such remarks were originally made.