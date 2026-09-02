Girl Appears for NEET PG Exam Amid Parents’ Disappearance Following Nepal Floods: ‘They Have to Come’

A deeply emotional story has emerged amid the devastation caused by floods in Nepal, where a young woman reportedly appeared for her NEET PG examination while anxiously waiting for news about her parents, who were said to be missing following the disaster.

Despite the overwhelming uncertainty surrounding her family, the student chose to sit for the important medical entrance examination. A photograph and details of her situation have reportedly circulated on social media, leaving many people moved by the circumstances under which she attempted the exam.

For a medical aspirant, NEET PG is a crucial milestone that can determine the next stage of their professional journey. However, for the young woman, the examination reportedly came at a time when her thoughts were focused on the safety and whereabouts of her parents.

Her emotional situation has resonated with people online, particularly after her words, “They have to come,” were shared in connection with the incident. The statement reflected her hope that her parents would return safely despite the uncertainty surrounding their disappearance.

Natural disasters can leave families facing unimaginable situations, with communication networks, roads and transportation often severely disrupted. Floods and landslides can make rescue and search operations particularly difficult, leaving relatives waiting for information about their loved ones.

The student’s decision to appear for the examination despite the personal crisis has also drawn attention to the immense pressure faced by students during competitive examinations. While academic commitments are important, moments such as these demonstrate how difficult it can be for young people to concentrate on their future when their family’s immediate safety is uncertain.

Social media users have expressed sympathy for the student and her family, with many hoping that her parents will be located safely. Several people have also praised her courage for managing to sit through an important examination while dealing with such an emotionally distressing situation.

The incident has once again highlighted the human cost of natural disasters, which extends far beyond damaged infrastructure and disrupted daily life. For families separated during floods and other emergencies, the wait for information can be filled with fear and uncertainty.

As rescue and relief efforts continue, many are hoping for positive news about the missing parents. For the young medical aspirant, the examination may have been a step towards her professional future, but her immediate wish remains deeply personal — to see her parents come home safely.