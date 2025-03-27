Deepika Chikhalia To Enter The Show ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’ As Guru Maa, Deets Inside

Deepika Chikhalia popularly known for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ that was aired on ‘Doordarshan’, is once again back on the small screen. Deepika, who was recently seen in the serial ‘Dhartiputra Nandini’, is now going to make a blockbuster entry as Guru Maa in the serial ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’. It is being said that Deepika is also very excited about her character. But more than Deepika, the lead of the serial Diksha Dhami is excited for the serial.

According to some of the media reports, the serial ‘Badi Haveli Ki Choti Thakurain’ is now moving towards a big and unique change. In the recent track of the show, Chaina’s situation seems to be getting more difficult. At the same time, Chamkili seems to be successful in turning the family against Chaina with her cunningness. But a big twist will come in the story when a divine power will appear in the form of Guru Maa.

Diksha Dhami, who plays the character of Chaina, says, “We all have grown up listening to our parents talk about the respect Deepika ji has received as Sita Maiya. When I told my mother that I am going to work with Deepika ji, she jumped with joy and said that now my becoming a heroine has been successful. She has made it public in the whole locality.”

Diksha further says, “Deepika ji is very humble and simple despite being such a big artist. Working with her is a very beautiful experience for me and I get to learn something or the other from her every day. The way she plays every scene beautifully and elegantly, she makes everything very inspiring. I consider myself lucky that I got a chance to work with her.”