Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Married With A Mystery Man, Fans In Disbelief; Check Out Wedding Photos!

It appears to be almost confirmed. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the actress from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been trending since last night after she posted haldi photos. Fans were curious after the actress shared photos from her haldi ceremony last evening. Let us remind you, Her engagement to Vishal Singh went viral a few months ago.

It was later revealed that it was only for a song and that nothing happened in reality. Vishal and Devoleena been best friends for a long time. Vishal Singh is seen in the video applying haldi to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. People assumed he was the guy, but it appears to be something else.

According to ABP News, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has married Shahnawaz Sheikh. He works as a fitness instructor. She did mention having a boyfriend outside while on Bigg Boss 13. They’ve been together for a while now. The wedding took place in Lonavala. The wedding was extremely intimate. It is said that the couple get court marriage. Devoleena Also shared her fans wishes in her Instagram story.By it She made clear that she literally get married.

The wedding was attended by only a few friends, including Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit. The photos show her mother, Anima, and a few friends. The actress opted for a multicultural look. She wore kaleerein for the wedding, as well as shakha-pola, which is a Bengali sign of a married woman. The couple has already had a registry wedding.

The news appeared out of nowhere. Devoleena Bhattacharjee attends the wedding in a red lehenga choli. Her bridal glow, on the other hand, is unmistakable. Someone is wearing a purple sherwani in one of the photos. She has his hand in hers. The actress was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14. We eagerly await the moment when she will reveal the mystery man to the world. Only Devoleena Bhattacharjee can shed light on the situation. Congratulations to the couple!