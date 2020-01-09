Did Ananya Pandey Forget To Wear Pants? Gets Trolled For It!

Ananya Pandey has been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling recently. She made a comment on her struggle to get into the industry despite being a star kid. And now she has been here again. She recently made an appearance and the paps captured her. The dress she wore has made her the butt of all jokes and an inspiration for the trollers.

Recently, Ananya was heavily trolled right after she appeared in a chat show when she compared the struggle of an outsider with the fact that her father has never been invited on Koffee With Karan or has not worked in a movie of Dharma Productions till date. the chat was also attended by many other young actors and one of them was Siddhant Chaturvedi whose response to the Ananya’s struggle was quite savage as he said, “Jahan hamare sapne pure hote hai wahan se inki struggle shuru hoti hai” (Their struggle starts from where our dreams get fulfilled).

However recently, she was trolled for wearing a sweatshirt as no bottom wear was seen in the photo. While many made fun by writing cheap comments such as she must have forgotten to wear trousers or she must have kept pants for washing and so on, there were some who took a jibe at her struggle remark. Here’s the pictures:

Check out some comments by the people: