‘Didn’t Ask Him’: Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Observed Fast For Her Without Telling Anyone!

The power couple of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep on giving reasons to fans to swoon over their fairy tale of love. We all saw how Kaif decked up for her first Karwa Chauth recently and how sweetly she performed all the duties of a doting wife for Kaushal. But little does anyone know about Vicky’s cute gesture for his lady love on this special occasion.

In a latest conversation, the Fitoor actress revealed that her hubby observed Karwa Chauth fast for her without even being asked to do so. She said, “The sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. It’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely.”

Talking about how her first Karwa Chauth went, Katrina told that she was very hungry because she expected the moon to rise earlier. But it appeared almost half an hour late. “The moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what is expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like, ‘I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry!” quoted Katrina.

Previously, Katrina created a stir on internet with her red silk saree-clad photos from first Karwa Chauth celebrations. For the eve, the 39-year-old actress chose Sabyasachi ensemble.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year in a destination wedding at Rajasthan. On the professional front, she has various films in pipeline.

Her horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to hit the screens on November 4. Post this, Katrina will come up with Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi on December 23. The much-anticipated film of her, Tiger 3, with Salman Khan, will release in April, 2023.