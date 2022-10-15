Throwback Clip Of Hema Malini Supporting Esha Deol For Slapping Amrita Rao Goes Viral; Watch!

Fights between actors on sets are common. During the shooting of a film, tension runs high on the sets leading to some fights, which may or may not end with the film. One such fight that came into the public domain was between actors Amrita Rao and Esha Deol.

It went so deep that Esha slapped Amrita without any hesitation. And now in a throwback clip that is going viral on the internet, we see Esha’s mother and Bollywood actress Hema Malini speaking out in support of her daughter.

In the clip, Esha was asked about being accused of slapping her Pyaare Mohan co-star Amrita on the sets. she replied, “Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh…(If someone did something wrong, and we are unable to make them understand in words, then…” Watch the video here.

Esha interrupted Hema Malini. She began, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai (Look, if someone doesn’t understand something simple, we have to use different ways to make them understand).” Esha completed her argument by adding, “toh ye bade haath, kis cheez ka kaam aayega (What will be the use of these big hands).”

Esha said that she does not regret slapping Amrita Rao. She said, “Amrita abused me in front of the director, Indra Kumar and the cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she deserved it for her behaviour towards me then. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.”