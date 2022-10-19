Director Sooraj Barjatya Reveals Salman Khan Wanted To Do Uunchai, “I Did Not Cast Him Because…”

The trailer of upcoming film, Uunchai is winning the internet for its unique tale of friendship between four friends in their 60s. It has a stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. The director of the movie, Sooraj Barjatya has returned to filmmaking after seven years. And this film comes as a change from the director’s end as he is famous for making family dramas.

Talking about the same, the head of Rajshri Productions, Barjatya said that Covid-19 pandemic made him accept the changing times. “In this film, I have moved away from all my earlier trappings. There once was a charm that if you name (a character) Prem, the film will work. But I have let go of that. In the pandemic, everything was slipping away, so there was no point holding onto anything,” stated Sooraj at the trailer launch of Uunchai.

“This is the first time I am making a film like this. In 2016, writer Sunil (Gandhi) told me the subject of the film about four friends, all 65 plus. It was a humorous story about their mission to trek to the Everest base camp. The subject didn’t leave me. In the pandemic, when we were going through our challenges, I decided to take on my biggest challenge,” he added.

Furthermore, the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun maker revealed that Salman Khan, who has been part of his films earlier, wanted to do this film but he refused to cast him. “When I was making this (‘Uunchai’), Salman asked me, ‘Sooraj, what are you making? Why are you going to the hills?’ He also told me, ‘I can do this film!’ I said no because we all know he can climb the mountains and I needed people who look as if they can’t. I wanted a different cast.”

For the unversed, Rajshri banner has given Bollywood some of the most memorable family dramas like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Vivah, etc. With Uunchai, he is coming out of his comfort zone. The film will be released on November, 11.