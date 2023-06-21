Disha Patani Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Sequin Saree Worth ₹2.5 Lakh: Checkout Pics

Disha Patni, one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses, has posted some images on Instagram. Disha Patni is featured in these images looking gorgeous in a seductive saree. According to sources, this Disha saree costs in lakh rupees.

Looks adorable in Sequin Saree

Disha Patani has made a comeback in the spotlight because to her provocative appearance. Disha Patni recently shared photos of herself wearing a silver sequin saree on social media. In the latest photographs, Disha Patani flaunted her beauty in front of the camera by swinging her saree pallu over her shoulder. Disha Patni’s stunning saree images are becoming viral on the internet.

Wore Saree worth ₹2.5 lakh

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share some photographs of herself wearing an icy blue saree with a V-neckline top on her official Instagram account. This lace saree decorated with pearls, thread work, and Disha Patani’s sequence is estimated to cost more than 2 lakh 41 thousand rupees. Yes, according to designer Ritika Mirchandani’s website, the saree worn by Disha Patani Saree Look in the latest photographs is worth 2 lakh 41 thousand rupees.

Disha Patani’s Work front

In terms of Disha Patani Movies, the actress will soon be seen in the action thriller film Yoddha. The Actress will co-star with Siddharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna in the film Yoddha. In addition to Yoddha, she will also appear in Nag Ashwin’s production.

Disha Patani Upcoming Films will be seen in the production alongside celebs such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patni, who is known more for her style than her performance, is usually noticed attracting attention on the internet for her sexy and sensuous beauty.