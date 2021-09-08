The state of Kerala is juggling the two fatal virus outbreaks. After confirming the death of a 12-year-old boy from Nipah virus infection, the state is at high alert. Kerala is already facing an alarming Covid situation with over 25,000 cases being recorded every day.

At this time, a crucial question that pops up in minds is Can both Nipah and Covid infect the same person? Well, according to doctors of Kerala, the likelihood of both Nipah and Covid-19 infecting patients is less. Dr. T S Anish explained to PTI, “This is because Nipah does not spread far and wide and it remains confined to smaller areas or clusters, The number of Nipah cases hardly ever crosses even 50.”

Nipah Virus infections are not new to Kerala. In the past, the state health ministry has already handled Nipah cases in 2018 and 2019. Besides Nipah, Kerala also reported some Zika cases amid the ongoing pandemic. A localized outbreak of the Zika virus was seen in Kerala in July.

After the first death from the Nipah virus in the state, two healthcare workers have developed Nipah symptoms after The government confirmed that these two were among the 20 high-risk contacts of the deceased boy.

Will Nipah be another challenge for Kerala’s health ministry?

As per the Doctors, there are many reasons as to why the current Nipah outbreak is not a cause for concern:

First, the state has enough experience in handling Nipah in 2018 and 2019.

Second, because of Covid, people are already taking protective measures like wearing masks and PPE kits decreasing the rate of transmission rate will be less this time, of the virus.

Signs and symptoms of Nipah virus

Nipah is a virus that can transmit from animals especially bats to humans and from infected humans to healthy humans. Dr. Amar Fettle, the nodal officer for H1N1, said, “The infection is more likely to spread once the patient’s condition becomes severe i.e. when he/she is hospitalized. So the risk of transmission is more in hospitals than at community levels.”

In Kerala, Kannur and Malappuram have been put on the alert for any cases of Nipah. Tamil Nadu has also geared up for monitoring people arriving from Kerala in nine bordering districts.

Back in 2018, the Nipah virus caused 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases. In 2019 only one case of Nipah was reported from Kochi.