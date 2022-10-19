Effect Of PCOS On Mental Health

Article Attributed to Satjyot Gill, Psychologist at Veera Health- PCOS Reversal Online Clinic

When we think of PCOS, we often focus on the physical changes or manifestations of PCOS such as weight gain, acne, excess facial hair, among others. But an important effect of PCOS, which is often not talked about, is its impact on mental health.

Women with PCOS are at a 3X higher risk of developing mood disorders such as anxiety and depression as opposed to women with PCOS. Just because you cannot see these symptoms, does not mean you can ignore it.

In fact, without taking care of your mental health, it can be difficult to sustain the other arm of the treatment, which is making lifestyle changes and taking medications where required.

How does PCOS affect mental health?

The exact mechanism of how PCOS affects mental health is still not fully understood, however, the physical changes of PCOS such as weight gain, hair loss, acne, fertility issues can negatively impact the mood and body image.

Research shows that the longer it takes for a woman to be diagnosed with PCOS, the more likely she is to experience depression or anxiety. It can particularly be difficult to cope with PCOS symptoms especially when you don’t know what’s causing it.

Moreover, being diagnosed with a chronic condition such as PCOS, can bring about a range of feelings and emotions. Every woman may react differently to diagnosis but it can range from shock, frustration, sadness or disbelief. PCOS is a complex condition and many women spend years in trial and error before they get proper diagnosis or treatment which can be made worse by lack of information or resources.

Tips for managing mental health with PCOS



Eat healthy

You must’ve heard this statement a number of times that ‘food is medicine’. Your diet can not only impact your physical health but your mental health as well. Having fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, complex carbs, protein, healthy fats and probiotics can reduce levels of inflammation in the body and improve gut health. This can in turn improve your mood and energy levels too.

Exercise regularly

Exercise shouldn’t only be visualised as a way to lose weight. Exercise can also majorly benefit brain health, mood, reduce stress and improve energy levels. You can perform any type or level of activity, whichever you are comfortable with as long as you can stay consistent to it. Exercise alone cannot help treat severe forms of anxiety or depression but it is an important supplement to improved quality of life.

Practice self-care

Self-care can look different for different women but taking time out to do the things you enjoy doing or taking rest when required. This could mean taking an extra 15 minute nap in the morning, listening to your favourite song on loop, spending time with your friend or just spending time with yourself over a cup of tea. If they are important to your mental well-being, they deserve to be on your to-do list.

Seek professional help

Apart from following a healthy lifestyle and practising self-care, many treatments are available for a range of emotional health concerns, so it is important to not hesitate to seek professional help when required. Some women can benefit from just a few sessions of counselling, whereas other women may benefit from ongoing counselling. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is a well-studied treatment for depression and anxiety for mild to moderate cases.

Working on your mental health is an on-going process and can look different for different women. Remember that good health is an outcome of having physical and mental health working in tandem with each other. For long, issues around mental health have been stigmatised and brushed off. Especially with PCOS, it is extra important to listen to your body and your psychological needs as you do for your physical needs.