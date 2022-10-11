English Vinglish Completes 10 Years, Boney Kapoor Gets Emotional Remembering Sridevi!

Late actress Sridevi is not with us anymore, but her memories through films are fresh in the hearts of fans. Recently, her film ‘English Vinglish’ was completed 10 years of its release. On such an occasion, a screening was held in Mumbai on October 10, where the star cast of the film reached. Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also reached the occasion. While everyone had a smile on their faces as the film completed 10 years, Boney Kapoor got emotional remembering his wife.

A few days ago Boney Kapoor shared an emotional post. Boney Kapoor posted a post on Instagram to celebrate 10 years of English Vinglish. He captioned it, “10 years of English Vinglish 🙂 To come back after a sabbatical of 15 years from films, with a timeless, magical performance that touched everyone’s hearts – is something only Sri could do. This film will always remain special.”

The sarees worn by her in the film were auctioned on the completion of 10 years of English Vinglish. The film’s director Gauri Shinde has decided that on October 10, the sarees worn by Sridevi in ​​the film would be auctioned, for which she had kept these sarees for so many years. The purpose of auctioning the sarees is that whatever amount will come from them, she will give it to the NGO for the education of poor girls.

At the same time, Sridevi has two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2018 film Dhadak. The actress has since worked in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry. Talking about her upcoming projects, she is working in Mili, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal.