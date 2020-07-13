Coronavirus is increasing day by day in India, specially in Maharashtra. It appears the risky Coronavirus has affected the city seriously. Recently Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took their separate Twitter records to affirm that they tested positive for Coronavirus and soon after another report about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya testing positive for Coronavirus came in.

Actor Vivek Oberoi too prayed for the well being and speedy recovery of the family in his tweet. Sharing the news of Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19, he wrote, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family”. He even wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the actor tweeted, “Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care.”

Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family🙏 https://t.co/23BEckqTLa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020

Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏



We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020

At first, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were tested negative after they were tested for the coronavirus. However, the two were found positive when they were tested again. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the news and tweeted, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”

As per the, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote, the rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli – have tested negative for COVID-19. It was on Saturday night that Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Twitter, “I have tested COVID-19 positive… shifted to hospital… hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited…All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.” Abhishek Bachchan also later tweeted about testing positive for COVID-19 and shared that both he and Amitabh Bachchan have mild symptoms.