On-screen Actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have apparently split after seven years of living together and enjoying the romantic bliss. The couple met on the sets of their show – ZEE TV’s Pavitra Rishta and begun dating one another. It’s been a long time since their fans became used to their adorable selfies and happy pictures from the times when they praised every minutes with each other. Rithvik and Asha had an approach to communicate with their fans and show a tremendous friendship for one another that appeared to be a balance of delightful and enchanted.

The online buzz is anything to by, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who happen to be among of the most praised couples of the Television industry, as of late set out toward a splitsville. According to a report in TOI, the team had been confronting a great deal of issues generally and chose to go separate ways. Apparently their close friend circle knows about this choice made by the Rithvik and Asha. Since the time the news turned out in broad daylight, the two have been sending a portion of the other mysterious messages via social media handle, indicating their separation.

Asha Negi shared a throwback picture of herself with lyrics of a popular song ‘Dil hai chota sa, choti si Asha,” unintentionally, it likewise had her name. It read, “चाँद तारों को छूने की आशा.. आसमानों में उड़ने की आशा, दिल है छोटा सा.. छोटी सी आशा।” So, is the actress indicating the conceivable explanation for their separation, which is their profession? Coming to Rithvik, the entertainer had shared an cryptic post, however there’s no halting him. His most recent one, however, suggests that there are chances nothing will go back to normal between him and Asha.

His first post read, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better,” while the other one had, “To know love is to know how to give unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love,” written on it.