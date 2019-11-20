Exclusive: Kriti Kharbanda Cannot Stop Blushing As Pulkit Samrat flirts With Her During Pagalpanti Promotions; Check Out

Finally, it’s a piece of good news for all Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat fans the duo has confirmed that they both are dating each other. Meanwhile, the couple had not confirmed their dating rumors earlier but their social media PDA couldn’t be ignored by fans. The actress had now revealed in an exclusive interview why she wanted to keep the relationship under the wrap for some time before making any official announcement.

Recently, the actress spoke about his dating rumor with Pulkit Samrat. She stated that “first of all, they are not rumors. We are dating each other! The actress wanted to make sure about her feelings for Pulkit before making things official. Honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it.”



Kriti further went on to say, “Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.” The actress is now quite sure that he is the one for her and she was quite open about their relationship this time. Looks like the actress is head-over-heels in love with Pulkit Samrat.

Bollywood film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana Dcruz, Kriti Kharabnada, and Pulkit Samrat is all set to release this week in movie theatres. The movie has been creating lots of buzzes since the actress had admitted the dating rumors with co-star Pulkit Samrat. Their love affair has become the talk of the town.

Recently, during the promotions for Pagalpanti Pulkit Samrat was asked about the dating rumors with co-star Kriti Kharbanda. The actor had said that he has been trying to woo her for the longest time but she isn’t saying ‘yes’. Further the actor even started flirted with Kriti and went on to say that he feels the actress is looking ‘hot’.

The actress was spotted blushing as Pulkit continued flirting with her with his cheesy lines. The couple had opened up on a few things which include Anil Kapoor being a ‘child’ on sets.