Famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee To Enter Into Bigg Boss OTT 2 After Elvish; Fans Say, ‘Inki Trp Sirf….’

There was a period when TV and Bollywood celebrities shone brightly in the Bigg Boss house. The queue of social media stars has now begun in Bigg Boss OTT 2. At the moment, the show has more popular social media influencers than actors. Along with this, another YouTuber will make a significant entrance into the show.

Dhruv Rathee to Enter the Bigg Boss Ott 2

According to reports, YouTuber and ardent roaster Dhruv Rather would appear as a contestant on the Bigg Boss show. Dhruv’s admirers must have been overjoyed to hear this news in this situation. Aside from the fact that there have already been so many social media personalities in the house, Dhruv Rathi’s name is now appearing as a wild card entrant in the show.

Elvish yadav won People’s heart only in 1 week

Elvish Yadav had made an appearance earlier in the television show. Elvish appeared on the show alongside Aashka Bhatia inside the house. It’s only been a week since Elvis arrived, and he’s already set the performance on fire. Elvish’s sharp tongue is causing a lot of problems for Avinash, who is running his own company in the house. Aashka Bhatia takes her time getting back into shape. Manisha Rani, on the other hand, is in top form. Aside from that, Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan, is doing well in the show. They are all YouTube and other social media platforms influencers.

DONT TEACH A KING HOW TO RULE HIS KINGDOM RAO SAHEB said "Bigboss me Rehna hai toh SYSTUMM ke niche Rehna padega" They misunderstood him as ASSISTANT but he turned out be a "DICTATOR"👑#Elvishyadav #ElvishIsTheBoss #BigBossOTT2 #SalmanKhan #JioCinema #ElvishArmy… pic.twitter.com/d4rYDa1ewr — Chef Billa 🇮🇳 (@milanpatel211) July 18, 2023

Dhruv Rathee is so much popular

Now that Dhruv Rathee has arrived, it will be quite intriguing to see if he displays a different appeal. Dhruv creates political and geographical videos. His videos contain a specific message about the environment. His upbeat videos are well received by his admirers. As a result, 1.6 million people follow his channel on YouTube. At the exact same time, he has a total of 1.7 million Instagram followers.