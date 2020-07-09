Indian Model and Actress, Sonam Bajwa is known for her stunning shots and talented ways of working with the camera, owing to her 2014 lead hit ‘Punjabi 1984’ and debut in Bollywood with ‘Street Dancer 3D’ collaborates with sustainable Indian Ethnic Wear Brand, Label Varsha.

From the comfort of her home, Sonam still looks ‘studio shot worthy’ adorned in her mild pink salwar suit intricately woven, and we wish we had it, owing to this summer heat! The light and breathable fabric looks good enough to lounge in, as well as fit for a get-together or gathering. Label Varsha (www.labelvarsha.com), an Indian ethnic wear brand for women, has propelled the traditional clothing industry, owing to its sustainable practices.

Sustainable fashion has been adopted by various individuals, especially when they have had the chance to put their ways and practices of habitual buying into perspective because we have all been within the four walls of our homes. In this time, we realize just how little of the materialistic aspect comes into play when it boils down to just your survival.

Label Varsha propagates eco-friendly and tenable garments within their wide range of collections, the sturdy fabric ensures wear and tear is minimal and the ‘wear to discard’ approach is not adopted by its consumers. They have a variety of Anarkali suits, straight-fit shararas, and kurtas to choose from, which intermingle contemporary thought with a traditional perspective. Classy, chic, and modish, Label Varsha is the perfect example of a powerhouse Indian ethnic wear brand of 2020.

Sonam Bajwa, a popular face within her native and neighbouring industries has collaborated with this brand, portrays her eco-conscious and modish style to her admirers. She looks awe-worthy doing it as well!

About Sonam Bajwa:

Born in Nainital and educated in Delhi, Sonam Bajwa is a stunning Indian Model and Actress. She is active in Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language cinema. She has also participated in the Femina Miss India Contest in 2012. She has played the leading female role in the 2014 Punjabi super hit film ‘Punjab 1984’. Her debut in Bollywood was in the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

About Label Varsha:

An essence rooted in tradition, with eyes set firmly on the future – that’s what Indian ethnicwear label ‘Varsha’ is all about. Founded by Sri Gopal and helmed by his sons Yashraj and Rahul, Varsha offers the woman of today timeless traditional styles infused with a hint of contemporary elements.

Founded as a distributor of shirting fabrics in Chennai in the early nineties by textile businessman, Sri Gopal, Varsha has evolved under the able watch of his two sons, Yashraj and Rahul, who have, together, moulded the label into one that spells grandeur and elegance in equal measure.

An amalgamation of fabrics and intricate details, specializing in cotton checks, linen, cotton, tissue, and tussar silk, among many others, they personalize their detailed weaving to cater to every need. They are making new-age discoveries in ‘modern’ traditional clothing. To expand their offerings in affordable clothing, and increase the reach of their products, Label Varsha has taken a step into the virtual world of online selling, with the launch of their website (www.labelvarsha.com).

At a time when the market is increasingly looking to the West for fashion inspiration, Varsha has made the bold decision to steer the other way, focusing entirely on ethnic Indian wear, giving it a contemporary spin and transforming it into a chic style statement