Follow These 6 Fashion Trends To Go Kylie Jenner This Season

This American socialite, businesswoman and media personality is one of the most followed fashion icons. She is bold with her outfits and constantly experiments with her style. A model with an athletic body, her style speaks grace and perfection. Check out these fashion trends that make you a Kylie Jenner look.

Leather Pants

Recently she was spotted in a set of wide-legged black leather pants outside a London hotel. Her punk-style look, supported by silver multi-charm earrings and skim-fitting charcoal black T-shirt, stole everyone’s attention. And to confirm her ultimate IT girl persona, she has paired leather pants with a white crop top in many events.

Wrap Around Sunglasses

Her fashion label offers adorable eyewear trends, and Kylie flaunts different pairs of shades weekly. In an Instagram snap, she wore a pair of wide-shield sunglasses that covered most of her face. She has successfully reintroduced the Y2K eyewear trend, as the picture received countless likes.

Bags

Although Kylie has expressed her deep love for Hermès handbags made from crocodile skin, she has a vast collection of other bags she posted on Instagram through a video. Her Heven x Coperni devil glass bag has already created a sensation during Kardashians’ new show promotion on Hulu.

Oversized Sweatshirt

She wore an oversized grey sweatshirt while out and about in Los Angeles this year. The sweatshirt featured extra long sleeves and a turtleneck. This simple street-style look was perfect with high-rise workout leggings and lace-up sneakers.

Baggy Jeans

Credits go to Kylie for simplifying the hottest fashion trend: baggy jeans. She brought the 90s charm in a mirror selfie on Instagram, sporting light-wash baggy jeans with a pair of a classic T-shirt bra. She showed her love for baggy pants with her baggy jeans with a one-shoulder crop top look at an event.

Shoes

Like her bags, she has an impressive collection of shoes. A six-second clip on Insta featured at least 40 pairs of shoes, including heels, stilettos, boots, pumps and wedges. Meanwhile, during the Paris Fashion Week, she was spotted with a bright blue open-toe boot.