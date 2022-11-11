Foundation Skincare Review: Best Products To Try From Dermatologist Created Products

When you’re shopping for skincare products, what do you look for? A brand that’s backed by a celebrity you recognize? Packaging that happens to catch your eye? Many people make both of these mistakes when they are looking for moisturizers, cleansers, and other skincare products. Instead, you should start by considering who formulated the product you’re looking at — and if it wasn’t formulated by a doctor, should you trust it enough to put it on your skin? Find out why Foundation Skincare has quickly become the favorite brand of skincare enthusiasts everywhere. Check out azelaic acid cream, which is recommended for acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. Its power is to soothe and manage without irritating skin like so many of the serums and gels.

Who Is Foundation Skincare?

Foundation Skincare might not be an immediately recognizable name. Rather than pouring thousands into advertising, the brand has devoted its resources to one task — formulate the best skincare products available. This commitment to quality has made Foundation a cult classic among skincare fanatics. The question remains, though — who exactly is Foundation?

Foundation Skincare was founded in San Diego to fight back against the growing wave of low-quality products. Many of the items you find at the drugstore are filled with parabens, phthalates, and other ingredients that pose a serious risk to your health. Foundation emerged when two skincare professionals — a licensed pharmacist and a board-certified dermatologist — decided to collaborate on a solution.

These partners shared a commitment to quality that transcends the aesthetic. While skincare should obviously make your skin look great, it should also foster your health and well-being. This idea remains at the center of the foundation Skincare philosophy and every product the company creates. Today, its products are expertly manufactured in a cosmetic laboratory that is GMP certified. This means that the facility adheres to the most stringent quality standards.

Unique Hair Serum Formula

Foundation Skincare started making waves in the beauty industry immediately after its founding, but it wasn’t until the introduction of its signature product that the brand earned its reputation. This product, the Foundation Skincare hair serum for growth, revolutionized the hair care market and made the brand famous among many beauty junkies. This fame was well-deserved — the hair serum instantly became one of the brand’s best-selling items thanks to the incredible results and unique formula.

The results of the Hair Serum outperformed many other hair growth products. Within just one month, people began reporting that their hair was longer, thicker, and all-around healthier than it was with other products. After several months of consistent daily use, the results were even more impressive — some said that they had gained several inches of hair growth!

The proprietary formula of the Hair Serum is at the root of its success. Most hair growth serums will use a few ingredients to stimulate the scalp and improve blood flow. The Foundation Skincare Hair Serum does more — it utilizes unique ingredients such as Sodium DNA, Saw Palmetto Extract, Olive Leaf Extraction, and Capsicum Extract. These ingredients promote hair growth, but more importantly, they promote scalp health. This makes it easier for hair to grow and minimizes the opportunity for hair loss from weak hair follicles. Look into hair growth supplements for men & women for more information.