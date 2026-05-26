FWICE Explains Ranveer Singh ‘Ban’ Amid Don 3 Fallout, Claims Exit Caused ₹45 Crore Loss to Farhan Akhtar’s Film

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has defended its decision to issue a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh amid his ongoing dispute with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit said the organisation acted after repeated attempts to contact the actor allegedly went unanswered following complaints filed by Excel Entertainment.

The controversy escalated after FWICE announced on Monday that its members would not cooperate with Ranveer Singh on future projects until the matter is resolved. The decision effectively acts as an industry boycott involving technicians, workers and affiliated film unions associated with the federation.

Addressing the media, Ashoke Pandit explained that producer-director Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE after Ranveer allegedly exited Don 3 shortly before shooting was scheduled to begin. According to Pandit, the production house suffered massive financial losses because of the actor’s departure.

“Three weeks before the unit was supposed to leave for the shoot, Ranveer exited the movie,” Pandit said during the press conference.

According to FWICE, Excel Entertainment presented detailed audited records of expenses incurred during the film’s pre-production stage, including overseas recce trips, hotel bookings, travel arrangements and logistical preparations involving more than 200 workers.

Pandit claimed those losses amounted to nearly ₹45 crore.

The issue reportedly began after Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3, the upcoming installment of the iconic franchise previously headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and later Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer had officially been announced as the new Don in 2023 through a teaser released by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

However, production delays and creative disagreements reportedly caused tensions between the actor and the production house over the last two years. Industry reports claimed Ranveer was unhappy with the absence of a finalised script and delays in the film going on floors.

Other reports suggested the actor became upset after allegedly learning that Excel Entertainment had explored alternative casting possibilities while he was still attached to the project.

According to Ashoke Pandit, FWICE attempted to mediate the issue after Farhan Akhtar formally approached the body through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

Pandit said FWICE sent three notices to Ranveer Singh over a period of several weeks, requesting his presence for discussions regarding the dispute. However, the organisation claims it received no direct response from the actor initially.

FWICE alleged that only after the federation announced a press conference did Ranveer’s team respond through an email stating that the matter did not fall under FWICE’s jurisdiction.

“When a federation invites you for discussion, you cannot simply say it’s not our domain. We know our jurisdiction,” Pandit said while criticising the response.

FWICE officials further argued that the decision was necessary to discourage what they described as a growing trend of actors exiting projects at the last moment after extensive pre-production spending has already taken place.

Pandit also stated that the organisation wanted to send a message that “a superstar is not bigger than the law.”

According to the federation, its network includes thousands of technicians, workers and 32 affiliated craft unions, meaning the directive could affect Ranveer Singh’s future films, advertisements and production schedules if the issue remains unresolved.

Soon after the boycott announcement, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson issued an official statement reacting to the controversy. Without directly addressing the allegations, the statement said the actor believes professional matters should be handled with “dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement also mentioned that Ranveer Singh holds “the highest regard” for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise.

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly,” the statement added.

The controversy has generated massive discussion across Bollywood because Don 3 was considered one of the industry’s biggest upcoming projects. Fans had reacted strongly when Ranveer Singh was first announced as the successor to Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise.

At the same time, a section of fans had opposed the casting announcement from the beginning, arguing that Shah Rukh Khan remained strongly associated with the role.

The dispute has also raised questions about contractual obligations, production risks and the increasing financial stakes involved in large-scale Bollywood films today. Industry insiders have pointed out that major productions now often spend crores during pre-production stages long before shooting officially begins.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues surrounding the future of Don 3. Neither Farhan Akhtar nor Excel Entertainment has officially announced replacement casting or a revised production schedule so far.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, recently returned to the spotlight following the reported success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The actor was also spotted publicly at Mumbai airport shortly after the FWICE announcement, marking his first appearance since the controversy intensified.

As discussions continue inside the industry, the Don 3 fallout has now evolved into one of Bollywood’s biggest professional disputes of the year involving a top actor, a major production house and one of India’s largest film workers’ organisations.