Gautam Vig Got Miserably Stuck In Tina And Archana’s Catfight, Called “Chamcha” For No Reason!!

The new season of Bigg Boss has been rocking since the beginning. The audience is getting to see many types of performances in it. There is estrangement and quarrel between the members of the house. In the same sequence, the audience got to see a lot of bang in the episode that aired yesterday i.e. on Thursday. The audience is getting to see the fights happening between the members of the house, which is now making the show quite interesting.

Tina Dutta

The latest episode that aired recently saw a cat fight between Tina Dutta and Archana Gautam. And unfortunately, Gautam Vig became the victim of this quarrel between the two actresses. After the task regarding the captaincy, there was a heated argument between Tina and Archana. Gautam Vig got badly caught between the two actresses, after which his condition became miserable.

Gautam Vig

After a scuffle with Archana, Tina started asking the actor to move in with her. Archana from the other side was also seen stopping Gautam from going along with Tina. Caught between the two actresses, he was unable to decide who to go with. And he got up and sat on the chair lying in the middle. Seeing this, where on one hand Tina got angry with him and was seen swearing never to talk to him, while Archana also called Gautam a “Chamcha” and said that after today never do such “Chamchagiri”.

Nimrit Kaur

Apart from this, in the last episode of the show, the audience got to see another twist. Actually, angry with the frequent violation of rules in the house, the dam of patience of Bigg Boss broke and he reprimanded Captain Nimrit Kaur of the house. Taking Nimrit’s class for violating the rules, Bigg Boss immediately sacked her from the captaincy as well. However, along with this, Bigg Boss also gave the actress a chance to save the captaincy. Later Nimrit emerged victorious in the competition for the captaincy with Shaleen Bhanot and was also successful in saving her captaincy.