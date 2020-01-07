Genelia and Riteish: Perfect Couple: On a Vacation To Explore Incredible India; Pictures and Videos Inside

Love is an extended form of Friendship. Falling and being in love with your best friend, always adds up the joy. Every girl has a desire of being with somebody who takes care of all little details of her life, makes plans to surprise her and shares a good rapport with her family and friends. Beautiful Genelia and handsome Riteish are the epitomai of life getting new meaning after marriage.

Now, they are on a family vacation enjoying a trip to Incredible India. On January 6, 2020, Genelia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her love.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6-qdXXJlL0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Genelia and Riteish always set the best couple goals but this time they are all set to give you family goals. Genelia shared a video of her family on Instagram, taking a tour to Jhalana leopard reserve in Jaipur. Riteish considers his family as his spine. He is blessed with such a happy family. He is often seen with his wife Genelia and two cute kids Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia always ensures to post drool-worthy pictures on her social media accounts. Genelia is not only a perfect daughter to her parents but also an ideal daughter in law.

Recently, Riteish and Genelia took to their Instagram handles and shared a few videos that they made to mark 17 years of their debut film, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’. It was released on January 3, 2003. The duo met on the sets of K. Vijaya Bhaskar’s movie. They dated for almost a decade before getting married in 2012.

They recreated some of the moments of the film and showered all their love for their debut movie and of course, each other. The movie is doubly special for them as their relationship also took off with their career in Bollywood. Both of them are the power couple of Bollywood and have been setting the goals with their camaraderie. Genelia was only 16 when she had met Riteish for the first time. The much in love couple had tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Let’s have a look at their wedding pictures.

The couple has been together through ups and downs in their lives and is proud parents of two cute sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Recently they celebrated their new year in Riteish’s hometown, Latur and shared a lovely family picture.

Apart from ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, Riteish and Genelia have also worked together in rom-com movie ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ in 2012. Presently, he is looking forward to his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. Earlier he was seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4.