Golden Girl Gone Rogue: Kannada Actor Ranya Rao’s Arrest Sparks Political Firestorm

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, entangled in an alleged gold smuggling scandal, remains in judicial custody, with a Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences set to rule on her bail plea on Monday. The 34-year-old’s arrest has ignited a political war in Karnataka, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Congress exchanging barbs over the high-profile case.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) delve deeper into the smuggling network, here’s a chronological breakdown of the dramatic events leading to Rao’s arrest with 14 kg of gold at Kempegowda International Airport.

March 3: The Golden Hand-Off

During questioning, Rao reportedly admitted to receiving an internet call instructing her to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. NDTV quoted her as saying that this was her first attempt at smuggling gold, though this claim remains unverified.

She described the mysterious handler as a six-foot-tall man in a white gown, with a wheatish complexion and an American accent. He allegedly approached her in the airport dining lounge, led her to a secluded spot, and handed over two gold-laden packets wrapped in “thick tarpaulin plastic-type” material.

Prepared for the task, Rao had already cut pieces of tape and, after watching YouTube tutorials on smuggling techniques, secured the gold bars around her body before boarding her flight to Bengaluru.

How She Evaded Security—Until She Didn’t

Basappa Billur, a head constable at Kempegowda International Airport, reportedly facilitated Rao’s smooth passage. According to a Deccan Herald report, Billur claimed he had previously assisted the family members of high-ranking police officials and had done the same for Rao on multiple occasions.

On March 3, Rao allegedly contacted Billur to request VIP protocol for her arrival at 6:20 pm. Billur met her upon deplaning and escorted her through the airport’s Green Channel—reserved for passengers with nothing to declare.

Foiled by a Beep: The Arrest

Despite her carefully executed plan, a metal detector flagged Rao at the final checkpoint. When questioned, she initially denied carrying dutiable goods or contraband. However, a search revealed gold bars strapped to her waist and calves with bandages and tissues. Additional gold pieces were hidden in her shoes and front pockets.

According to an HT report, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confirmed that the gold—valued at over ₹12.56 crore—was 24-karat and weighed 14.2 kg.

As the case unfolds, political tensions rise, and all eyes are on Monday’s court ruling, which will decide Rao’s fate in this high-stakes smuggling saga.