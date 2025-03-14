Aamir Khan’s Love In Limelight: Security Beefed Up For Gauri Spratt

With Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media, security concerns around her have become a priority. Acknowledging the intense public and media scrutiny that comes with dating a high-profile celebrity, Aamir revealed that he has already taken steps to ensure Gauri’s safety.

Aamir Khan Hires Private Security for Gauri

During a meet-and-greet event ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir confirmed that he had arranged private security for Gauri. “I already have, actually. But that is just for my personal peace,” he said. The actor did not provide further details on the security arrangements but implied that it was a precautionary measure rather than a response to any specific threat.

With Gauri now thrust into the spotlight, security experts believe the move is necessary. “High-profile relationships often lead to unwanted attention, and personal security becomes essential,” said a senior security consultant. Increased paparazzi presence, potential online harassment, and fan interactions are some of the risks that security teams typically assess in such cases.

What Security Measures Could Be in Place?

While Aamir did not specify the extent of the security measures, industry experts suggest that a private security setup for a celebrity’s close family or partner usually includes:

Personal Bodyguards: A discreet yet effective security team to accompany Gauri in public.

Residence Security: Enhanced safety at her home, possibly including CCTV monitoring and access control.

Travel Safety: Secure transportation arrangements, including vetted drivers and alternate routes to avoid excessive media attention.

Cybersecurity: Monitoring of online threats and potential doxxing attempts.

Managing Public Attention

Aamir also admitted to preparing Gauri for the “media madness” that would follow. “She isn’t used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind,” he told reporters.

With Gauri now in the public eye, maintaining a balance between personal security and normalcy will be key. Whether additional measures will be needed depends on the level of attention she continues to receive. However, Aamir’s proactive approach signals his intent to ensure Gauri’s safety as she navigates this new phase of public life.