Golden olden days! Parineeti Chopra’s throwback picture with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur will make you miss them all.

With a very less scope of the Coronavirus lockdown coming to an end, Bollywood stars are trying to celebrate their good old days by treating fans with some unseen throwback pictures; be it from their film sets, vacations, an award show or just a random outing with other B-townies.

Something latter is also the case of Parineeti Chopra. Taking to her Instagram story, the Ishaqzaade actress recently reminisced those days when there such thing as social distancing by sharing a picture featuring, a streak of Bollywood biggies.

The picture in question is apparently from Parineeti Chopra’s Dream Team Tour in the USA, wherein she had participated with Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and ex-couple Sidharth Malhotra – Alia Bhatt.

The happy picture sees all of them posing for the camera as they sat across a table in a restaurant abroad. As per Parineeti, the picture was clicked after these celebs headed out to enjoy some yummy breakfast namely, 9 am pancakes on Katrina’s demand. The actress’s caption read, “The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina’s orders.”

The picture was soon reposted by the Ek Tha Tiger actress on her Instagram page with the caption, “Yassss please.” Umm, these people are surely missing the golden olden days before Coronavirus happened and so are we!

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. As for her next, she has some exciting films like Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic in her kitty.