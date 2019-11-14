Happy Children’s Day: Bipasha Basu Shares ‘Then And Now’ Childhood Pic; Husband, Karan Singh Grover Calls Her ‘Cutest Buo Ever’; Check Out

Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love when they worked together in the film. The duo dated for a while and kept their relationship secret and finally tied the knot on April 30, 2016. It’s almost three years and the couple still shares the same amount of love and affection for each other.

On the occasion of Children’s Day 2019, several Bollywood stars were seen posting their childhood pictures alongside captions sharing their nostalgic memories. One such actress is Bipasha Basu and she also shared her nostalgic moments via Instagram. She took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her childhood. And the picture spokes volume about the beauty of this diva.

Recently, she shared a photo of her childhood alongside her sister and also wrote the caption as, “Mini-me and my Swag while didi is trying to look camera friendly. My childhood is precious and amazing thanks to my awesome parents and family #HappyChildrensDay #blessed.” Meanwhile, she shared another picture of childhood alongside her wedding picture in a single frame. She wrote the caption as, “Me in my dressy best. Then and now#loveyourself#childhood#blessed.

Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover couldn’t stop himself from admiring his wife’s post he went on leaving some PDA with his adorable comment. He wrote as, “cutest Bou ever! Then and [email protected] The couple garnered love and admiration for setting major couple goals yet again.

We wish the couple a lifetime of togetherness!