Hello Navi Mumbai – Rent A Cycle Scheme

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) kick-started the Public Bicycle Sharing system in the hope of encouraging intra-city travel and at the same time, the initiative is aimed at reducing the city’s carbon footprint. The cycling project at Nerul’s Jewel of Navi Mumbai in sector 26, Mini Seashore, opposite Fortis Hospital and now introduced in sector 9 in Sanpada just in front of Lad Master SitaramUdya is a success. The number of cycles available for hire has increased recently, and it reveals its significant success in this corridor. In order to further reduce our city’s carbon footprints, cycling is the best option available and NMMC has taken the initiative rather seriously to provide the facility to more centers in the satellite city.

The rent-a-cycle scheme is becoming highly popular and the same was introduced during school vacations to bring it to the fore. Both the young and the old avail of the facility. Again, both men and women go in for the rent-a-cycle scheme with great pleasure. The roads in Navi Mumbai are wide enough and a cycle track can be provided to make the scheme a meaningful one. Besides Yulu Bikes, another private company has also shown an interest in starting the rent-a-cycle scheme in other parts of the city. To use this facility, citizens will have to download a mobile app to rent the cycles. The payment will be through mobile wallets like Paytm and PayPal. The Yulu Bikes are charging a nominal rent of `10 for half an hour of cycling.

This is a good initiative by NMMC, but dedicated cycle lanes are a must for this cycle plan to succeed more in the city. This is a good concept in view of public health as well as a better option of conveyance for going to nearby places and avoid traffic jams and using bigger vehicles.

By C. K. Subramaniam