There are few things in life that you must do on your own, all by yourself and at least once. The quest to discover oneself along with spiritual rejuvenation and flow of adventurous adrenaline becomes a perfect reason to pack your bag and climb those serene mountains or wander by silent beaches, all by yourself. Solo travelling is a remedy for your body, mind and soul, if you are seeking to travel to try new things or to escape crowds.

If you are planning your solo trip to India, then you need not to worry. India offers a variety of amazing destinations. India is a place where every visitor can have a sundry of experiences. So if you are longing to trek up that hill on your next trip to the Himalayas, or watch sunrise by the beach on your next trip to Gokarna, get ready to go !

Here are places that you must explore if you have been hit by the little bug called ‘Wanderlust’.

Lahaul Spiti

One of the most unexplored land in the country, settled in the far-flung corner of Himachal Pradesh.

Things to do : Explore ancient monasteries, Trekking and Camping at Chandra Taal, Village stays, Bike tour, etc.

Best time to visit : May to October

Puducherry

With fun, history and a feel of France, this little union territory snuggled on the shores of Bay of Bengal is one of the best places for a vacation with yourself.

Things to do : Get to the beach for some serene moments, walk around the city and explore the french pleasures.

Best time to visit : October to February

Varanasi

Discover yourself on the banks of holy Ganga River in one of the oldest cities in India. Varanasi is a place one must experience.

Things to do : Walk on the river ghats, visit ancient temples, see the sunrise on the River Ganga and attend the Ganga aarti.

Best time to visit : October to February

Ooty

Queen of Hills, set in the lap of the Nilgiris, with salubrious climate and indulgence of chocolates, makes ooty a perfect destination for a solo trip in India.

Things to do : Take the fun ride on the toy train, go trekking, boating , cycling, etc.

Best time to visit : October to May

Gulmarg

Snuggled in the lap of mountains, Kashmir’s beauty Gulmarg is one of the best places for a solo trip in India which you can visit any time of the year.

Things to do : Skiing, trekking, golfing, camping, gondola rides, etc.

Best time to visit : October to June