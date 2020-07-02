Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana met each other for the first time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have been inseparable ever since. They were friends for some weeks and then it was Asim Riaz who expressed his love for Himanshi and has never stopped after that. Himanshi never expressed her feelings as she was engaged to Chow at that time but after being evicted, she went through a horrible break-up with Chow who was her boyfriend for 9 years. Later, she came inside the house as a connection for Asim Riaz and he instantly proposed to his lady love. While being shy initially, Himanshi finally accepted her love.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz left everyone shocked when the latter had gone down on his knees and had proposed to his ladylove on national television. When Himanshi had entered the BB house again for a week, Asim had proposed her for wedding and had said, “Himanshi, I really love you. Will you marry me? I swear to God, I want to marry you.” And Himanshi had said, “You are a nice boy but there are many other things right now. I am not refusing but we have to see many things after going outside. I hope you understand. I will only say that I am here for you and this is enough.”

Now, expressing her resentment with the way people have started recognising her, taking to her Twitter handle, Himanshi wrote, “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of Himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man?(sic)”

For those who don’t know, Himanshi had even met Asim’s family! Yes, it seems it could be official anytime, and we could hear the wedding bells soon. In an interview with SpotboyE, she had opened up about her experience of meeting Asim’s family and had said, “Yes. I met them, It was a great experience. It was only because of the show- everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it’s all good.”