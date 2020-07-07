Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wildcard contestant. People were interested in her rivalry with the most popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill. And later, her closeness with Asim Riaz and break-up with fiance made her even more famous.

Himanshi had taken to her Instagram account to share on her stories about her car tires being slashed. “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh… ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o.. better luck for d next tym.(What did you think? You’ll attack me? Doing these petty things will not stop me from working),” she wrote.

Talking about online trolling she has earlier told in an interview with ETimes, Himanshi said, “I have been trolled a lot on social media. Before and after Bigg Boss 13. I have been body shamed a lot. I have PCOS, whoever doesn’t understand it, please go and surf on the internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight.”

Earlier, in an interview with ET Times, Himanshi Khurana revealed she suffered panic attacks last month due to the body-shaming and trolling on social media. Speaking to the portal, Himanshi Khurana also revealed suffering with PCOS which leads to fluctuation in her weight. Taking about her health issues, she said, “I have been trolled a lot on social media. Before and after Bigg Boss 13. I have been body shamed a lot. I have PCOS, whoever doesn’t understand it, please go and surf on the internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight.”