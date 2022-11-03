Hina Khan Makes Her Fans Go Gaga With Her New Look

Hina Khan, the hottest diva in the television industry, is popular for her stylish avatars. She is admired for her sense of style and bold looks, and never misses a chance to set the temperature high on the internet. The style icon enjoys a massive fan following and is showered love and affection for her pictures.

Recently the actress was seen in a blue sequinned halter neck, backless jumpsuit which was designed by Puneet Kapoor. The diva was flaunting her toned body by striking hot poses and shared a string of photos on Instagram and captioned it a “Blue-tiful day”.

Her eye makeup and stunning attire made her viewers go bonkers over her. She opted for a curly hairstyle and chose silver drop earrings to pair up with her dress. To glam up her look she wore peach hued lipstick and flushed cheeks. Her attire made netizens blown away.

The actress has also been sharing photos from her rejuvenating vacation and shows her vacation wardrobe which includes everything from casual outfits to free flowing beach hair.

The actress made her presence felt at the prestigious Cannes film festival 2022 and made jaws drop with her fashionable outfits.





The actress rose to fame from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and followed it up with Kasautii Zindagi 2.On the work front, Hina was a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan where she ended up being a runner up and now she is all set to appear in a de- glam avatar as a policewoman,Radhika Shroff in a web series titled as Seven One.