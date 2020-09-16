The tranquil blue beauty of sapphires never fails to mesmerize and behold your attention. Since antiquity, this gemstone has been a harbinger of good fortune, wealth, good health, and contentment. From Greeks to Judeo-Christian cultures, blue sapphire stone has been known for its various abilities.

With its celestial hues, this gemstone can bring calmness and heavenly hope to your life. It brings spiritual insights and peace of mind as the gifts of its metaphysical properties. As a talisman too, sapphire can protect its wearer from many ailments and increase their concentration, even amid the turbulent situations. Here are the astro benefits of blue sapphire to bring calm, faith, prosperity, and well-being to its possessor.

Emits Positivity

Blue sapphire stone not only offers protection but also ensures positivity around you. When you wear this gemstone, you’ll notice a marked shift in your perception and decision-making. Even under distress, you will find your way with a robust conscience if you own a blue sapphire. And the bonus is that it acts fast.

In fact, astrologers believe that it is one of the fastest working gemstones on the planet. You will feel an immediate surge of positivity from inside out with a flow of confidence within a month of wearing blue sapphire.

Removes Confusions

When your life is tangled into too many problems, you may find it difficult to choose the right path. Confusions can impede your decisions and perspectives. Instead of making hasty decisions, you need to calm down and clear your mind.

That’s where blue sapphire stone can help by bringing mental clarity. It clears doubts and confusions clouding your mind, so you can see every problem with a fresh and renewed perspective. With this gemstone, you will never hesitate to choose the right direction even if it comes with some challenges.

Removes Irrational Fears

The astro benefits of blue sapphire include its ability to control your impulses and remove your unknown fears from your mind. If you have tendency to lose your temper easily, you should wear this gemstone after consulting an astrologer to see everything from the right angle. It calms your mind enough to judge every situation from different points of view. Without irrational fears and misconceptions, you will achieve intuition, joy, and lightness of heart.

Enhances Spiritual Astuteness

Prosperity and spirituality are two aspects that complete your life. Online blue sapphire accomplishes both. It brings prosperity and helps you to appreciate the gifts of life surrounding you. The blue rays of this stone give you the power to focus and fulfill your dreams without losing your consciousness.

Since blue sapphire has a wind element, it activates the higher mind and stimulates your awareness about the higher planes. It can enhance your psychic visions and inner knowledge for a strengthened mind and positive wisdom. Even in alternate therapies, this gemstone can be used to transmute the negative energies to enhance your spiritual perceptions.

Increases Patience

Blue sapphire carries the color energy of the vast sky and oceans. In various cultures, it is perceived to be the beginning of life and spiritual journeys. Blue color energy can bring trust, hope, and patience to make you more responsible and sincere.

The light blue stones help you to develop patience and reconcile your misgivings. Also, they give you the right perspective to accept your life and make it better. Nothing can be more rewarding and peaceful than a cheerful existence without any grief or guilt. The right blue sapphire price will make it easier.

On the other hand, if you wear darker shades, they help to enhance your inner compassion and discretion. You will act more charitably toward others. The indigo colors of sapphires bring intuition with wisdom and introspection for the ultimate peace of mind.

No Emotional Detachment

If you want to forge deeper relationships with people you truly love and cherish, wearing blue sapphire stone can help. Whenever you find yourself swimming in conflicting emotions, this gemstone will give you a wake-up call and bring better judgment to your mind. You will understand the depth and reason of a problem to resolve it completely.

Stimulates Third-Eye Chakra

Like any other gemstone, blue sapphire also has abilities to invoke and balance the various chakras. This stone comes with strong healing abilities and cosmic energies that align the chakra.

Blue sapphire stone is specifically known to stimulate the brow or the third-eye chakra. It is closely associated with your perceptions and thoughts. When brow chakra goes out of alignment, it will change your perspective and bring havoc to your internal beliefs. You will lose the peace of mind and get into unwanted conflicts all the time.

The best remedy to these struggles is a sparkling blue and pure sapphire. The stone will align brow chakra with others to bring balance in your awareness and thoughts.

Not only this, blue sapphire can also enhance your astute thinking and awareness. When your soul needs to be rid of negative emotions, bring this stone closer to your skin for rejuvenation and cleansing.

In all these ways, blue sapphire stone can be your carrier for peace, calmness, and serenity. Faith and hope are other merits that accompany this stone. Most importantly, it gives you the contentment of heart and mind to live a better life. But all this become possible only when you wear a pure and untreated blue sapphire stone.

Finding the Genuine Blue Sapphire

In the world of gemstones, four factors matter above all to determine their quality and authenticity. They are cut, clarity, color, and carat. When it comes to blue sapphire, you need a vivid cornflower blue color with medium tone, eye-clean surface, and faceted cut in the right weight. Also, look at the origin of the stone to make sure that it fulfills all these criteria.

Once you have your stone, don’t forget to ask for lab certification and consult an experienced astrologer to wear it correctly. Stores like GemPundit have these facilities and features with a wide range of online blue sapphire stones. You can buy a blue sapphire that suits your requirements and budget without getting haggled if you go to a trusted online seller.