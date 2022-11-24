How To Plan Trips On A Budget

Travelling for leisure is a unique experience that is beneficial in so many ways. Most people will automatically think of the great weather, delicious food, wonderful scenery and new friendships that can be created on their journeys, but travel is good for the soul too, the list of benefits are listed on this news site.

It allows you to disconnect from normal life and get away from the stresses and strains of the everyday, recharging your batteries and exposing you to new and exciting experiences. In short, travel broadens your horizons in more ways than one.

Money

When it comes to holidays however, it’s easy to end up spending more than we originally intended. So many of us blow the budget and decide to ‘go big’, trying to make the most of our week or two of freedom by throwing money at it.

But there is nothing relaxing about being on holiday and worrying about spending too much money and going over budget. The way to truly relax and maximise your enjoyment while away, is to travel safe in the knowledge that your holiday is affordable and you have nothing to worry about financially. Which is why the first thing you need to do before you go anywhere, is decide on your holiday budget.

Plan your budget

Work out how much money you can afford to spend on your trip. Don’t forget to include expenses while you’re away and leave a little extra for emergencies or unexpected opportunities that may come your way. Typical costs include:

Meals/Drinks

Excursions/Tours

Transport – taxis, trains, buses, car hire

Concert/Museums/Theatre trips etc

Souvenirs

Travel Insurance

Visas

Once you’ve come to a figure, it’s time to see where your money will take you.

Where do you want to go?

The size of your budget will help determine your destination and length of stay. Maybe six weeks in the Caribbean is out of the question right now, but how does two weeks in the South of France sound?

Or maybe something livelier is what you’re after – would a trip to Vegas suit your needs more? Heading to Vegas for the first time on a budget can be fairly daunting which is why it’s a good idea to visit a casino site before your trip, it’s just one way of ensuring you’re prepared so you don’t blow your budget too quickly and similar preparation is needed regardless of the activities / destination you’re planning on heading to.

Whatever your reason for travelling, once you’ve decided on a location, it’s time to work out when to travel.

When do you want to go?

Having the flexibility to travel at less busy times of the year will allow you to make big savings on your trip. School holidays times are always expensive and popular resorts are booked out well in advance too.

If you can travel out of season then the savings can be substantial, stretching your budget even further. It should also mean your destination isn’t overcrowded, making for a more relaxing getaway.

Check out deals on the internet

The internet is the best way to search for deals on a travel site. With so many comparison websites out there such as Kayak, Booking.com, Expedia and more, it’s easy to compare different deals to your favoured destination.

Don’t forget to look at package deals too. By combining your travel and hotel into one, you can potentially make big savings. Package deals are also a great way to streamline the whole planning process and allow you to better work out your total costs.

Don’t forget to check out sites for deals on tickets to shows, excursions, theme parks and more.

Create an Itinerary

The best way to make the most of your time away – and your budget – is to create an itinerary for your trip. What excursions and trips do you want to do? What sights are you desperate to see? Which restaurants or shows do you want to experience?

Itineraries will allow you to budget properly and work out what you can or cannot afford to do. It’s also a good idea to book things up in advance to avoid disappointment. Advance bookings also offer the opportunity for savings.

Tripadvisor is a great resource for researching prices and checking out tourist reviews on trips, restaurants and more. Don’t forget to block out some time to allow yourself to kick back and relax after a busy day of sightseeing.

Make the most of Apps

There are so many great apps out there that will not only help you plan and budget for your holiday, but simplify and take the stress out of the whole process too. From maps, to translation and currency convertors, here are our favourite travel apps right now:

Convertr+: For converting not only currencies, but Celsius, kilometres, litres and more. Google Maps: Does everything you could possibly want. Gives directions and highlights shops, hotels, restaurants, petrol stations and more. Can be saved for offline use too. TripCase: Great for planning your itinerary.



Booking.com: Find and book accommodation, flights, car rentals, taxis, tours and more.

Happy holidays

Wherever you are headed, stay safe and follow our money saving tips above to ensure a budget friendly experience of a lifetime.