How To Use 1win Mobile Version?

But before you start replenishing your deposit, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the rules of the promotional offer for new customers, according to which you can receive a welcome bonus to an account of up to 7 thousand AZT.

To get an incentive for registration, you must first activate our 1win mobile – tennis in your personal account, and then top up the deposit for a certain amount. The minimum amount of the first deposit is 500 AZT. In total, by depositing, for example, 3.500 AZT to the account, your bonus will be 100% of this amount. That is, as a reward for creating a gaming account, you will receive a 3.500 AZT bonus. Bonus funds are wagered at the expense of the X24 wager and the concluded bet on the type of ordinary for an event with a coefficient of 1.75. The wagering period is 14 days. If during this time the player does not have time to win back the bonus, it will be canceled.

1win support service: communication methods

If you have any questions that will relate to the topic of betting, the terms of promotional offers, the use of a promo code, payouts of winnings and the like, then you can safely contact the 1win support service. You can contact the company’s managers using the following methods:

Write to the email address support @1win.com

Call the toll-free hotline number +795-481-31-30.

Contact the online chat, the bar of which is located on the official 1win website on the left side at the very bottom. First, you will be asked to familiarize yourself with the answers to the most common questions. But if you don’t find a solution to your problem among them, click on the offer “Open a chat with an operator”.

1win support service works 24/7. The design of the site is quite simple and is made in black, so that all sections and functions stand out from the rest. The upper horizontal menu contains the following sections: Line, Live, Esports, Results, Outright, Casino, Aviator. If you click on the icon with three dots, you can then click on bonuses and news.

Sports and esports are presented on the left side of the main site. In the central part, you can see selected events of the day, as well as top matches. The coupon is highlighted with a separate window and is located in the lower right corner. We can say that there are no problems in navigation – everything is in its place. 1win bookmaker offers many ways to register. This process should not cause any problems for bettors.

1win Mobile App

The online casino is also available to smartphone users – the platform has released its own application for iOS or Android. You can spend time playing your favorite slots on vacation, at work, on the road – anywhere. The main thing is to have an Internet connection. Links to download the software are given directly on the main page. In the mobile application, you still have access to: technical support, account replenishment, withdrawal of funds, betting, as well as all gambling.