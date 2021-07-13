Recently Bollywood dancer- actor Hrithik Roshan has shared his new dance video on his Instagram account. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has announced that Tuesdays are his days to dance. The actor, who is known for his impressive dancing skills, took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen grooving at home.



In the black-and-white video, Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a pair of pants and a T-shirt along with a pair of shoes. However the actor’s face wasn’t visible due to the filter he used, he seemed to be enjoying his dance session as he moved from one corner of the frame to another.

http://www.instagram.com/p/CRQpcoSHmwP/?utm_medium=copy_link

Hrithik Roshan was also seen conducting Michael Jackson, as he moonwalked through his room. Hrithik Roshan has shared the video with the caption, “On Tuesdays, I want to be around people who can dance for no reason.”



Hrithik Roshan’s War film co-star Tiger Shroff, who also shouts out Hrithik as his idol, took to the comments and wrote, “Looking light off! untouchable.” YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who will soon be seen in Jug Jug Jiyo, commented, “I dance for no reason every day! Pick me.” Director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji.



Numerous enthusiasts, too, shared their thoughts in the comments. “When Hrithik Roshan dances, the whole world stops, and stares,” a buff said. “I am one of those people, please be around me,” said another buff. “God of Dancing for a reason,” added another. Many others also called the performance ‘amazing’.



Hrithik Roshan’s new dance video comes a day after he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Super 30, marking two years of its release. In the video, the actor was seen singing the hit song Jadoo from the film Koi Mil Gaya. He also gave the song a Bihari twist.



Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in the action film, Fighter, which will reunite him with his War director, Siddharth Anand. He will be paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. He also has Krrish 4 in the making.



Brief of Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. He has depicted a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills.



One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has received many awards, including six Filmfare, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics). Starting in 2012, he appeared several times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 based on his income and popularity.



