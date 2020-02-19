“I Feel Sorry For Her”, Sidharth Shukla Finally REACTS To Shilpa Shinde’s Allegations Of Being An Abusive Boyfriend

Share

The much controversial show Bigg Boss has come to an end and Sidharth Shukla was declared as an undisputed winner. The twitter still stands divided over Sidharth Shukla’s win. Ever since Sidharth was declared as the winner, some are hailing the victory of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. While many have called out the makers for being biased and partial. And one such person amongst them who wished him to lose the show was his alleged ex-girlfriend Shilpa Shinde.

For those who don’t know, just a few days before the finale of BB13, Shilpa Shinde came out in the open and made some shocking revelations. She said that she once shared a romantic relationship with Sidharth Shukla which was less romantic and more of an abusive relationship. While making the big revelations, Shinde said if Sidharth wins the show she will return her trophy. In an interview post his victory, Sidharth was asked to react on it he said, “I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to give her trophy back.”

Thank you so much Shilpa Shinde Mam for your support .. I'm disgusted with the decision of making molestor& abuser Sidharth Shukla as Winner of Bigg Boss. He was not deserving. Public has been deceived by @ColorsTV !! #boycottcolorstv pic.twitter.com/pDpVGTS0Ge — Feriha (@ferysays) February 17, 2020

Talking about Shilpa’s allegations of being an abusive boyfriend, Sidharth had stated, “I know Shilpa very well and I don’t think she is the kind of person who would talk about anything like this. I just came out of the house. I will have to see what they have said.”

To give you a quick recap, Shilpa Shinde had made certain allegations on Sidharth Shukla. Shilpa had told SPotBoye, “Yes we had an affair and Sidharth was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot.”

She further revealed, “It was a stretched relationship. Gale padd jaata hai woh insaan. He refused to leave me for a long time because it hurt his ego ki yeh kaise mujhe chod rahi hai.”

An audio clip of Sidharth had also got viral, In the clip, he could be heard saying, “Shilpa, do you want to get along or you do not want to get along, I do not want to extend this conversation, I can’t be begging for love all the time. Do you want to get along, huh? Shilpa, I’m really angry that this is the end of your misery and my misery, starve yourself, baby. I hope you die, nicely, I seriously do because I know you’re a very painful person and I know you’ll be f***ed badly in life, I know you will be. the day you die for an hour or day, I feel sorry for you.”

Shukla’s a real life villian man, look at his abusive and life-threatening language OUTSIDE THE BB HOUSE! I hate to see a very respected winner like Shilpa being treated like this by some random kachara. #BB13 #ShilpaShinde #BB13Finale (P1) pic.twitter.com/qREVwLbpeA — chand 🌙 (@idreesattweet) February 15, 2020