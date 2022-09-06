“I Was Not Just Born Pretty, I Worked On Myself, “Says Nia Sharma On Grooming Herself By Watching Tutorials!

Television star Nia Sharma remains in the headlines for her quirky fashion sense. She often takes risks with her looks by experimenting on out of the box outfits and unusual make-up. Her sexy looks garners her a good amount of attention on social media too.

Recently, the actress who is all set to showcase her dancing skills on reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 got into a conversation with a leading daily to talk about how hard she has worked upon herself to look a certain way.

“I am not being modest. It is the fact, the truth. I am that girl who did not have the knowledge of doing makeup. When I entered the industry, I had experiences when people would just do anything in the name of makeup on my face and I couldn’t do anything about it. I have cried my eyes out why I am looking this way,” she told the portal.

Furthermore, Nia admitted to have followed make-up tutorials on YouTube to improve her grooming skills. “I have personally watched videos on YouTube on makeup tutorials to learn makeup. I started doing my own makeup for events, until the time when people, stylists, and teams started reaching out to me for collaboration. I started getting makeup staff after that. Today, I have people sending me messages that they would love to do my makeup and would love to create looks for me. It fills my heart with happiness. I cant thank people enough for just wanting to collaborate with me,” she stated.

Nia, who made her acting debut with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010 has come a long way. Calling it to be a tough journey, Sharma quoted, “From there to here, the journey has been very difficult and different. It’s important to look nice, fine. When slowly I got the brush with reality, I worked very hard on myself. You can’t take my hard work away from me. Every day of my life I’ve only spent on grooming myself. I was not just born pretty, I worked on myself.”

For the unknown, Nia Sharma has featured in hit shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others.