Nagesh Kukunoor Announces Web Series On Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Deets Inside!!

Many hidden truths behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi shook the whole world. Now director Nagesh Kukunoor has taken the initiative to bring this murder conspiracy on OTT for the first time through a series. The series will be based on author Anirudhya Mitra’s book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi Assassin’. The decision about which OTT series will be aired on this book written on the search for the killers of Rajiv Gandhi, will be decided later.

According to the information, former journalist Anirudh has done a long work on the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He also broke all the news on those involved in this crime. The web series, based on his book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi Assassin’, will depict how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team uncovered the murder conspiracy, identified the killers, and brought the mastermind to its final stage.

Director Nagesh Kukunoor says, “I am looking forward to making a series based on the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Collaborating with Applause Entertainment, the makers of the series, has always been a rich and creatively satisfying experience. I am excited to see this happen. How does this series get ready?”

Author Anirudh Mitra says, “Through my book, I have tried to provide the most accurate description of the biggest investigative operation launched in India. The audio visual format captures the many facets and layers of such a story in a very nuanced and entertaining manner. Well presented. I am sure that this series under the leadership of a seasoned director like Nagesh Kukunoor will be very exciting.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment says, “The adaptation of Anirudh Mitra’s book is definitely a compelling story that needs to be told. Most of the people come to know about this incident through the news. We are happy to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor to reach today’s audience.”